A funeral service for the Rev. Jim Watson, 84, St. Clair, will be Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

The Rev. Watson died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, James Watson and wife Tammy, Union, and Jeff Watson and wife Laura, St. Clair; two daughters, Kathy Nevills and husband Butch, and Lynn Watson, all of St. Clair; four stepsons, Sonny Goodson, Lonnie Goodson and wife Barbara, and Lennie Goodson, all of Belgrade, and Darrin Portell and wife Noreen, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store