The Rev. Jimmie Robert Watson, known to all as Jim, 84, St. Clair, departed this life in Washington Sunday, July 19, 2020.



Jim was born in Seymour, Texas, Dec. 20, 1935, son of Leonard Watson and Minnie Cotton. On Sept. 29, 1956, he was united in marriage to Edith Marjorie Hutchison, known to most as Marge, and five children came to bless this union. On July 7, 2001, Jim was united in marriage to Marian Irene Alexander, nee Delashmit.



Jim was a devoted Christian and member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, St. Clair. He was ordained as a minister at Moselle Baptist Church in Moselle, and served the church as its minister from 1983 to 1989. Jim served as a minister of Elmwood Baptist Church in Lonedell, from 1989 to 1990, and at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church in Viburnum, from 1991 to 2000. He was truly a missionary and until he went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jim ministered all those around him. He was a patriotic man and was proud to have served his country in the Army National Guard.



During his working career, Jim was employed as a purchasing agent for Von Weise Gear Company in St. Clair, retiring after 26 years of service to the company. In 2005 Jim began working part time at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, retiring in 2018.



He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting mushrooms, fishing and working in his garden. Jim also served as a Boy Scout leader when his sons were young, for troops in both St. Clair and Lonedell. He loved to sing and had a great sense of humor, often dressing up to perform his music. Jim was a gentle and humble man, who would willingly help others in any way he could. He showed genuine concern for all those around him. What meant most to Jim was time spent with his family. The love and joy they shared and the many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.



Jim is survived by two sons, James Watson and wife Tammy, Union, and Jeffrey Watson and wife Laura, St. Clair; two daughters, Kathy Nevills and husband Butch, and Marjorie Lynn Watson, known to all as Lynn, all of St. Clair; daughter-in-law, Judith Watson, Virginia state; four stepsons, Lonnie Goodson and wife Barbara, William Goodson, known to all as Sonny, and Lennie Goodson, all of Bellgrade, Mo., and Darrin Portell and wife Noreen, Pacific; one brother, Joseph Ziegler, West Branson; one sister, Rebecca Brown and husband Edward, Fairdealing; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many, many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Watson and Minnie Ziegler, nee Cotton; stepfather, Ralph Ziegler; two wives, Marge Watson and Marian Watson; one son, David Watson; three brothers, Woodrow, Thomas and infant Edward Ziegler; four sisters, Doris Daugherty, Patsy Mendenhall, Mary Fieldson and infant Margaret; and one grandson, Matthew Watson.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Dover officiating.



Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Memorials may be made to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, St. Clair.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





