Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Jo Ann Watson Obituary
A funeral service for Jo Ann Watson, 57, Rolla, formerly of St. Clair, will be Monday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Watson died Monday, April 27, 2020.
She is survived by her significant other, William Messex, Rolla; one son, Michael Breeden, Licking; other relatives and many friends.
Due to COVID-19, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2020
