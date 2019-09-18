|
|
Jo Ruth Whittington, nee Green, 86, St. Clair, departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in St. Clair.
Jo was born Sept. 30, 1932, in East Prairie, the daughter of Claude Alfred Green and wife Zona Lorene, nee Woods. On Aug. 30, 1952, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Loyd Whittington, and one son came to bless this union.
Jo was a Christian and longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Clair. She was very devoted to her church and helped out in any way she could. During most of her working years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Brauer's Supply Company in St. Louis. Cooking was one of her favorite pastimes, and she loved preparing large meals for family gatherings. She enjoyed living on the lake in St. Clair, watching the water and waterfowl. Nothing meant more to her than the time she spent with her family, and many wonderful memories were created.
Jo is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Whittington, Berthoud, Colo.; one granddaughter, Lisa Whittington-Devoy and husband Robert Tynan III, Berthoud, Colo.; her twin great-grandsons, Mark and Tynan, known to all as Whit, Devoy, both of Berthoud, Colo.; two brothers, Jim Green and wife Sue, Maryville, Ill., and Dennis Green and life companion Vickie, East Carondelet, Ill.; one sister, Faye Buerk, Wood River, Ill.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Whittington; her son, Kenneth Mark Whittington; her parents, Claude and Zona Green; and three brothers, Johnny Starks, Bobby Green and Terry Green.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Rhoads officiating.
Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Clair.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019