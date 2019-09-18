Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Whittington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo R. Whittington


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo R. Whittington Obituary
Jo Ruth Whittington, nee Green, 86, St. Clair, departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in St. Clair.

Jo was born Sept. 30, 1932, in East Prairie, the daughter of Claude Alfred Green and wife Zona Lorene, nee Woods. On Aug. 30, 1952, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Loyd Whittington, and one son came to bless this union.

Jo was a Christian and longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Clair. She was very devoted to her church and helped out in any way she could. During most of her working years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Brauer's Supply Company in St. Louis. Cooking was one of her favorite pastimes, and she loved preparing large meals for family gatherings. She enjoyed living on the lake in St. Clair, watching the water and waterfowl. Nothing meant more to her than the time she spent with her family, and many wonderful memories were created.

Jo is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Whittington, Berthoud, Colo.; one granddaughter, Lisa Whittington-Devoy and husband Robert Tynan III, Berthoud, Colo.; her twin great-grandsons, Mark and Tynan, known to all as Whit, Devoy, both of Berthoud, Colo.; two brothers, Jim Green and wife Sue, Maryville, Ill., and Dennis Green and life companion Vickie, East Carondelet, Ill.; one sister, Faye Buerk, Wood River, Ill.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Whittington; her son, Kenneth Mark Whittington; her parents, Claude and Zona Green; and three brothers, Johnny Starks, Bobby Green and Terry Green.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Rhoads officiating.

Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Clair.

Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now