Jo Ruth Whittington

Jo Ruth Whittington Obituary
A funeral service for Jo Ruth Whittington, nee Green, 86, St. Clair, will be Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Whittington died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Whittington, Berthoud, Colo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 13, 2019
