A celebration of life for JoAnn Hagedorn, nee Dittemore, 85, Washington, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Washington Hall.
Her body has been donated to the Washington University Medical School to further the education of students.
Mrs. Hagedorn died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Hagedorn, Washington; three sons, James Douglas Hagedorn and wife Eileen, Carl Andrew Hagedorn and partner Jennifer Aldridge, and Nathan Tyler Hagedorn and wife Ramona, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 3, 2020