Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Hagedorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Hagedorn

Send Flowers
JoAnn Hagedorn Obituary
A celebration of life for JoAnn Hagedorn, nee Dittemore, 85, Washington, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Washington Hall.
Her body has been donated to the Washington University Medical School to further the education of students.
Mrs. Hagedorn died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Hagedorn, Washington; three sons, James Douglas Hagedorn and wife Eileen, Carl Andrew Hagedorn and partner Jennifer Aldridge, and Nathan Tyler Hagedorn and wife Ramona, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -