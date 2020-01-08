|
|
JoAnn Hagedorn, nee Dittemore, 85, Washington, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
JoAnn, daughter of the late James Dittemore and wife Kathryn, nee Williams, was born June 16, 1934, in Washington. JoAnn graduated from Washington High School in 1952 and married the love of her life, Jack Hagedorn, May 16, 1953, at the Methodist church in Washington. She pursued a career in nursing through Washington University School of Medicine, and graduated in 1955 with a bachelor's degree, and went to work in the Washington community as a registered nurse. She cared deeply for the many patients and co-workers she met and worked with across her many years'^career at St. Francis Hospital, Barnes- Jewish, Missouri Baptist, and in Dr. Sincox's office for 20 years.
JoAnn had a pioneering spirit and a drive to help her community. She was proud to serve as the first woman board member for three terms on the Washington School District from 1971 to 1980, including two years as president of the board. During her many years of service to the district, she served as a library volunteer at South Point and Fifth Street elementary schools, and kindergarten teachers'^aide at South Point. JoAnn helped to organize the Washington High School Athletic Association concession stand and continued to be an active member of that group for over 12 years. She was named Optimist of the Year in 1972, and was recognized in 2011 with the Community Contributor Award by the school district's WINGS Hall of Honor. She also served as a neighborhood chairperson of the Washington Girl Scouts.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Jack, Washington; three sons, James Douglas Hagedorn and wife Eileen, Carl Andrew Hagedorn and partner Jennifer Aldridge, and Nathan Tyler Hagedorn and wife Ramona, all of Washington; one sister, Jerri Lee Wood and husband Denny, Denver, Colo.; two brothers-in-law, James Hagedorn, Washington, and David Horner and wife Geniva, Tarpon Springs, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jacob Hagedorn and wife Vanessa, Peter Hagedorn and wife Megan, Kathryne Hockaday and husband Jared, Jessica Hagedorn, Tyler Hagedorn and wife Morgan, and Adam Hagedorn and wife Nicole; 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Kathryn Dittemore.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of JoAnn's life Saturday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Washington V.F.W. Hall. JoAnn donated her body to Washington University Medical School to further the education of students.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the WINGS Foundation.
The Hagedorn family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 8, 2020