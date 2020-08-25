1/
Joanna K. Pursley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Joanna Kay Pursley, nee Wilcox, 87, St. Clair, will be Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Luebbering Citizens Community Cemetery, Grubville.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pursley died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
She is survived by one daughter, Ellen Kay DeMoor and husband Anthony, Lonedell, other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved