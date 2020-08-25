A funeral service for Joanna Kay Pursley, nee Wilcox, 87, St. Clair, will be Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Luebbering Citizens Community Cemetery, Grubville.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Pursley died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Ellen Kay DeMoor and husband Anthony, Lonedell, other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



