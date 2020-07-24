1/
Joanne Curran
A funeral Mass for Joanne Curran, 92, Kirkwood, formerly of Union, will be Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Curran died Friday, July 17, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Charlie Curran and wife Jacque, Blaine, Minn., and Pat Curran and wife Carolyn, St. Louis; two daughters, Susan Curran and husband Michael, Portland, Ore., and Anne Curran, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
