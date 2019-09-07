Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rock Quarry House
Columbia, MO
Joanne "Jody" Sawyers


1954 - 2019
Joanne "Jody" Sawyers, nee Vogel, 65, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in her daughter's home, surrounded by the love of her family.

As she requested, there will be a celebration of her life held at the Rock Quarry House in Columbia, Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Humane Society or Hospice Compassus.

Jody was born May 14, 1954, in Queens, N.Y., to Dolores and Joseph Vogel. A retired school bus driver of 26 years, Jody worked at Marshalls in Washington, since its opening. Jody enjoyed vacations to the beach and the mountains, dance parties, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

Jody is survived by her daughter, Megan Hall; son-in-law, Mike; granddaughter, Devin; sister, Barbara McDonald; niece, Amanda Ayers and family; and nephew, Michael Bearss and family.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 7, 2019
