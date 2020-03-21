|
|
Joanne Tall, Ossining, N.Y., 58, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, March 13, 2020.
Joanne was the beloved wife and business partner of Scott Kamen; cherished mother of Abigail and Hannah Kamen; loving daughter of Edna Buchheit and Ulo Tall (deceased); stepdaughter of James Buchheit Sr.; sister of Linda (husband, Tony) and Tom (wife, Faye), and aunt to their children, Erin, Greg, Ryan and Todd; great-aunt to Addie, Audrey, Austin, Avery, Carter, Harper, Macy, Reese and Rory; adored friend, neighbor and colleague of many more.
Joanne was principal of Kamen-Tall Architects, PC, of New York. Born in St. Louis, Joanne received her B.Arch. in 1984 from Washington University of St. Louis, and completed postgraduate study at the Architectural Association in London, between 1988-1989. Joanne came to the New York area to pursue what became a notable architectural career and to establish a family with Scott, to whom she was married in 1990.
After working with several notable architects, Joanne established her own practice in New York City and Westchester. In 2010, she and her husband founded Kamen-Tall Architects, PC, where she was active until the day of her death. In 2005, Joanne received the New York State Excellence in Preservation Award for her work on the Philipse Manor Train Station in Westchester, N.Y. In 2013, she received a New York Landmark Conservancy Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award and the Preservation League of NYS Excellence Award for the restoration of Keramos Hall in Brooklyn, N.Y. More information about her work can be found at kamentallarchitects.com/joanne-tall.
After several years living in New York City, Joanne and Scott moved to Ossining, N.Y., where they raised their family. Building on a strong shared interest in architectural history, they restored and expanded a historic home, dated to 1795, bringing its rich details back to former glory. Joanne gave freely of her time and energy to create a welcoming home filled with art, music, great food and interesting people. The character, warmth and beauty with which she made her physical home embodied the love and devotion with which she built and nurtured her family.
Joanne was well known for her interests in the world, both in and outside her home. Her creativity, authenticity, depth of insight, determination and unflagging commitment to the betterment of human and animal well-being (dogs and horses in particular), were evident at an early age and continued throughout her life. Growing up on a horse farm in Beaufort, Joanne cared for and boarded horses and other animals as a young girl. In high school, she joined the R.O.T.C. Her sense of adventure and curiosity took her to many locations in and outside of the U.S., ^a tradition that continued following her marriage to Scott and birth of her children.
In addition to her full-time activities as mother and architect, Joanne somehow found added time and energy to support important historic and community projects. For 28 years, she served in a volunteer capacity as commissioner of the Village of Ossining Historic Preservation Commission. Joanne also served for eight years as a board member for Ossining's nonprofit IFCA Housing Network, a neighborhood preservation company and community housing development organization that rents affordable apartments to people living on low and moderate incomes and provides vital community services to over 5,000 people annually. She was also a board member and officer of the Hudson Valley Writer's Center in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., and was the architect responsible for the restoration of its historic headquarters.
Joanne's gentle, caring spirit and brilliant intellect will be sorely missed and dearly remembered by family and friends alike. A private funeral service is being held for the family, with a memorial to occur at a later date to be announced. Donations in Joanne's memory can be made to the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020