Joe Conrad Murray, 82, Washington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Joe was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Jacksonville, Texas, to Adele Murray, nee Pickens, and Joe Francis Murray. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, his mother- and father-in-law, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
Joe was united in marriage to Judy McElmurry in Jacksonville, Texas, Aug. 29, 1959. Three children blessed their union, daughter, Lynn Tolliver and husband Steve, daughter, Terri Landing and husband Steve, and son, James C. Murray and wife Alexandra. Joe is survived by his wife and children, along with seven grandchildren, Holly Moore and husband Charles, Andrew Davis and wife Shannon, Melissa Humphreys and husband Anthony, Staci Jo Gallegos and husband Wes, Katie Coen and husband Josiah, James Murray II and Dominique Murray; 17 greatgrandchildren; his sister, Mary Nell Hay; sister-in-law, Pattie Fennell and husband Rick; brother-in-law, Ronnie McElmurry and wife Emily; brother-in-law, Robbie McElmurry; mother-in-law, Jane McElmurry; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Joe accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 30, and he was called to the ministry at that time. He traveled for about eight years in evangelism, preaching many revival meetings, camp meetings, and conferences, and was called to pastor Mount Zion Baptist Church in St. Clair, in 1977. Joe was the pastor or staff member in several churches in Missouri, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and New Mexico, as well as continuing to preach revival meetings throughout his life, with a total of 50 years in ministry. Joe loved people, and had a passion to see them repent from sin, and receive Christ as their Savior so that none would perish. He was a bold witness and led many, many people to the saving knowledge of Christ throughout his ministry.
Brother Joe continued in the ministry until he could no longer preach due to Parkinsons and Alzheimer's, but he always shared Christ and His love, passing out gospel tracts and praying for others until the day God called him to his heavenly home. He frequently used the phrase, "See you here, there, or in the air,"^anticipating the return of Christ.
Visitation for Joe Murray will be held Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Washington.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be given to the bus ministries of Mount Zion Baptist Church, St. Clair; Harvest Baptist Church, Fort Dodge, Iowa; or Mission Dignity, a ministry of the Southern Baptist Convention to retired ministers and their wives.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020