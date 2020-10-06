Funeral services for Joe Helmig, 81, Beaufort, will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Neier.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Helmig passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Russell Helmig and wife Linda, and Roger Helmig and wife Rebekah, all of Beaufort; two daughters, Lesa Girardier and husband Lanny, Union, and Lori Edelen and fiance Roberts Szachta, St. Peters; other relatives and many friend.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store