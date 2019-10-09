|
|
John Albert Busse, 79, Peoria, Ariz., formerly of Pacific and Washington, left this life to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
John, nicknamed Jack by family members, was born in Pacific, June 13, 1940, to John E. and Ruby E. (Green) Busse. John was a Christian and attended Evergreen Baptist Church, until his move to Arizona.
John was united in marriage to Ruth Ann (Horton) Musgrave in June 1962. To this union, two children were born, John A. Busse Jr. and Tracy L. (Busse) Kosednar, and a stepdaughter, Angela D. (Musgrave) Brinker, whom Jack treated as a full family member.
John worked for and retired from Union Electric, now Ameren Missouri.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Ruby E. Busse; his wife, Ruth Ann; two sisters, Ethel M. Busse and W. Elaine (Busse) Ellis; four brothers-in-law, William Ahlers, Melvin Horton, Jerry Jones and Ron Ellis; and two nephews, Scott Ahlers and Vincent Lee.
John is survived by his children, John A. Busse Jr. (Janie Ledesma) and Tracy Kosednar, all of Peoria, Ariz., and stepdaughter, Angela (Alan) Brinker, Washington; two brothers, Wayne E. (Marie) Busse, Robertsville, and F. Edward (Patricia) Busse, Labadie; five sisters, Joyce E. (John) Ohlendorf, Waterloo, Ill., A. June Horton, Sun City, Ariz., G. Jeanne Ahlers, R. Susan Busse-Jones, both of Union, and Joni L. Siewell, Albany, Ore.; eight grandchildren, James Brooks, New Haven, John Alexander Busse, Leslie, Luke Busse, Ballwin, Dennis Brinker, St. Louis, Eric Brinker (Deidre), Bourbon, Nathan Brinker, Washington, Olivia Kosednar and Kate Kosednar, both of Peoria, Ariz.; three great-grandchildren, JD Brooks, Henry Brinker and Audrey Brinker; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services for John will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 10, at Anaconda Cemetery, St. Clair.
If desired, cards may be sent to John A. Busse Jr. at 7109 W Vogel St., Peoria, AZ 85345, or Susan Busse at 11 Edwards Circle, Union, MO 63084.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2019