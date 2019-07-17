John A. "Jack" Cummings, 83, Union, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.



Jack was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Louisville, Ky., to Albon and Johanna (Dolan) Cummings. Jack served in the U.S. Army in Korea in the 1950s, and upon being discharged, went to Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, Calif., on the G.I. Bill. He managed the West Coast area for Fact Inc., a St. Louis company that did the department store photo sessions, and then the church membership photos, still done today. Jack was a member of the Missouri American Legion.



Jack is survived by his two sisters, Dorothy Greenarch, Illinois state, and Teresa Stiles, Kentucky state; his brothers, Larry Bell and wife Beverly, Illinois state, Michael Bell and wife Carol, and Arthur Bell and wife Carol, all of Washington; his nephews, nieces, and friends.



Inurnment will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with full military honors.



Arrangements are under the care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019