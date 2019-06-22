|
John A. "Art" Jenkins, 65, Luebbering, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Katherine Jenkins, nee Fewell; dear son of Helen (the late Lloyd) Jenkins; dear stepson of Robert Stineman; dear brother of Kathleen (John) Buchholz, Patricia (William) Prosser, Barbara (Sam) Finocchio and Carrie (Joe) Ostrich; godfather of Jenna Maloney; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, Affton, Saturday, June 22, from 4 to 9 p.m.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorials to the Kidney Foundation or Humane Society are appreciated.
Arrangements are in care of Kutis Affton Chapel, Affton.
Published in The Missourian on June 22, 2019