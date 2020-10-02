A funeral Mass for John Bennett, 78, Washington, will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Krakow.

Visitation was Friday, Oct. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 2:30 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Mr. Bennett passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Bennett, nee Durkin, Washington; one son, John "Dallas" Bennett, New Haven; one daughter, Jeannine Eckelkamp and significant other Doug Eckelkamp, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home.



