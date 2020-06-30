John Brinkley Sr.
A funeral service for John Brinkley Sr., 75, Robertsville, will be Thursday, July 2, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Grubville.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Brinkley died Friday, June 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Brinkley, nee Pennington, Robertsville; two sons, John Brinkley Jr., Grubville, and Chad Pennington and wife Jaimie, Robertsville; one daughter, Laurie Weber and husband Bruce, High Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
