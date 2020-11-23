A funeral service for John David Ficke, 76, Union, was held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Burial followed in the St. Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Ficke passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ficke, Union; one son, David Ficke and wife Gloria, Maryland Heights; three daughters, Paula Bray, Dawn Robinson and husband Chris, all of Union, and Jody Stigge and husband Jason, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store