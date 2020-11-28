- 1944 - 2020 -
John David Ficke, 76, Union, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
John was born Oct. 5, 1944, in St. Louis, the son of the late Everett Ficke and wife Jessalyn, nee Baker. He received his education at O'Fallon Technical High School, St. Louis. John was united in marriage to Judy Reed Jan. 3, 1976, at St. Peters United Church of Christ, Washington. The couple made their home in Union.
John was employed as a draftsman and retired from Granite City Steel in 2000. He was a member of St. Peters UCC Church, Washington.
John had many interests, including gardening, being outdoors and Egyptian archeology. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking. These activities were especially close to John's heart as he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren these skills. Family was everything to John, and the time he spent with them was what he cherished the most.
John is survived by his wife, Judy Ficke, Union; one son, David Ficke and wife Gloria, Maryland Heights; three daughters, Paula Bray, Dawn Robinson and husband Chris, all of Union, and Jody Stigge and husband Jason, Washington; 11 grandchildren, Troy, Zach, Kegan, Meghan, Kaylyn, Charlee, Shawn, Justine, Jaysie, Jonathan and Jillian; nine great-grandchildren, Tray, Kaden, Gaven, Lincoln, Roman, Ashtyn, Kaylee, Avilyn and Owen; two great-grandchildren on the way, one to be named Cohen and the other Tavin; one brother, Jimmy Ficke and his wife, Branson; one sister-in-law, Jo Ficke, Poplar Bluff; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother, Ava Baker; two brothers, Ed Ficke and Mike Ficke; and one great-granddaughter, Hope LeAnn.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with Pastor Gary Schulte officiating.
Burial followed in St. Peters UCC Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society
.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.