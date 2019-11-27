|
|
Oct. 20, 2019 -
John E. "Jay" Branch, 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Home in St. James.
John was born and raised in St. Louis. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Smith, and they were married for 68 years. John served his country in the Marine Corps, during the Korean War. He retired from Union Electric in Union.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Fannie Branch; three brothers, Ben, Rudy and James; and one sister, Lydia "May."
John leaves to survive his wife, Dorothy, Owensville; four children and their spouses, Warren and wife Rhonda, Washington, Cheryl Faouzi and husband Bassin, Euless, Texas, Greg and wife Chris, Webster Groves, and John Jr. and wife Patty, Fenton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister-in law, Deanna Branch, St. Louis; nephews; nieces; cousins; and friends.
John had a great love of hunting. His children remember and will always cherish those memories. John loved his farm in Bland. Many memories were made there.
John had a long journey with dementia. We now take comfort in knowing that journey is over.
A private graveside service was held for John Sunday, Nov. 10, at Memorial Gardens in Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 27, 2019