Private funeral services will be held for John Guzy, 93, St. Louis.

Mr. Guzy passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

He is survived by three sons, Steve Guzy, Eugene, Ore., Tony Guzy and wife Joy, Villa Ridge, and Gary Guzy, Webster Groves; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





