John "Hooha" Hugyez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for John "Hooha" Hugyez, 23, Union, will be Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Hugyez died Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Troy and Josie Hugyez, Union; one daughter, Daphne Hugyez, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved