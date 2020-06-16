A funeral service for John "Hooha" Hugyez, 23, Union, will be Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Hugyez died Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Troy and Josie Hugyez, Union; one daughter, Daphne Hugyez, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store