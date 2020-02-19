|
|
John K. Strubberg, 53, St. Louis, formerly of Washington, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.
John was the son of Kenneth J. and Marcella Strubberg of Washington. He graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School and attended Forest Park Community College in St. Louis. John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of sergeant, with tours of duty in Torrej^n A.F.B. in Madrid, Spain, and Incirlik A.F.B. in Adana, Turkey, where he was crew chief on an F-16 Falcon fighter jet. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he was employed at Boeing in Long Beach, California, and St. Louis. For the past 10 years, he worked for LMI Aerospace in St. Charles.
John is survived by his mother, Marcella Strubberg; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Jeff Brown, and Brenda and Randy Brinker; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Katie Brown, Colorado, Jenn Brown, Texas, Michelle (Kevin) Indelicato, St. Peters, and Stephen (Jean) Brinker, Ballwin.
John was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth J. Strubberg, May 19, 2016.
A funeral service will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment, with full military honors, will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, immediately following the service.
Donations to the , in lieu of flowers, are appreciated. (, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 or WoundedWarriorProject.org.)
Arrangements are in care of Kutis Funeral Home, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 19, 2020