A funeral Mass for John L. Piontek, 89, Washington, will be Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Piontek died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Piontek, nee Stolz, Washington; one son, Jeffrey Piontek and wife Jone, Jefferson City; five daughters, Janise Rauch, Lancaster, Penn., Julie High, Wildwood, Joleen Kleekamp and husband Bob, Jean Lamzik and husband Ken, and Jane Humphreys and husband Joe, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 11, 2020