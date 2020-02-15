|
|
John Louis Piontek Jr., 89, Washington, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
John was born June 5, 1930, in Washington, to John Piontek Sr. and wife Elizabeth, nee Aholt. He received his education at St. Peters Grade School, and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1948. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of airman first class, and was honorably discharged Oct. 14, 1954. He was united in holy matrimony to Mary "Joan" Stolz, May 30, 1956, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington, and the couple made their home in Washington. The marriage was blessed with six children.
John enjoyed a successful career as a lineman and troubleshooter for Union Electric Company, and then Ameren, until his retirement in 1992. John was a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington, Knights of Columbus, Seisl Council 1121, Buhrs Club, and was an inaugural member of the Washington Buds baseball team. John enjoyed baseball, hunting, fishing, and was an avid pinochle player. He enjoyed backyard barbecues and loved to spend time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan Piontek; one son, Jeffrey Piontek and wife Jone, Jefferson City; five daughters, Janise Rauch, Lancaster, Pa., Jean Lamzik and husband Ken, Washington, Julie High, Wildwood, Joleen Kleekamp and husband Bob, and Jane Humphreys and husband Joe, all of Washington; one brother, Donald Piontek, Washington; 16 grandchildren, Jill Piontek, Maggie Mitchell (Dustin), John Piontek, Stephanie Piontek, Amanda Miller (Jon), Frank Rauch IV (Natalie), Katie Wilkins (Andrew), Joe Lamzik (Courtney Pogue), Emily Zevely (Nick), Brian High (Ali), Jenny High (Michael Mulligan), Jacob Kleekamp (Kelsey Schwoeppe), Josh Kleekamp, Jeremy Humphreys, Mary Humphreys and Elijah Humphreys; nine great-grandchildren, Frank Rauch V, Elijah Lamzik, Katie Rauch, Jude High, Cora Wilkins, Teddy Zevely, Evelyn Lamzik, Henry Mitchell and Benny Zevely; sister-in-law, Betty Haberberger; brother-in-law, Jerry Nowak (Alice); nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jim, Larry, Bob and Leonard Piontek; three sisters, Rita Skornia, Mary and Laverne Piontek, in infancy; his parents-in-law, Clarence and Leona Stolz; son-in-law, Frank Rauch III; two brothers-in-law, Joe Skornia and Ken Haberberger; and six sisters-in-law, Ricki Piontek, Sally Piontek, Lucille Piontek, Gerry Piontek, Jane Ruether and Audrey Nowak.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Joseph Wormek officiating. Interment, with full military honors, followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of John to St. Francis Borgia Grade School.
The Piontek family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 15, 2020