John Lee Prince, born April 5, 1973, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Villa Ridge, surrounded by family and friends. John fought Glioblastoma Multiform (terminal brain cancer) from March 18, 2019, to Aug. 10, 2020.



John loved spending time with his family, grilling, family vacations, sitting on the patio, boating, fishing, hunting at the farm, jeeping and racing. He also loved his music and concerts. John and his son, Jack, shared a love for blue pepper and building with Legos. John owned his own business in this community for over two decades and was a jack of all trades! He sponsored many sports teams and was giving to the community of his time and expertise.



He is survived by his wife, Amanda Prince, and son, Jack Prince, of the family home; mother, Jean Prince (Church), Villa Ridge; father, Glenn (Sue) Prince, Leasburg; and siblings, Jennifer (Brian) Lawler, Pacific, Rob (Robin) Prince, Jim (Cindy) Prince, all of Sullivan, Justin Prince, Lindenhurst, N.Y., Cory (Carly) Goss, Washington, and Jed (Emily) Maine, Pacific. John loved being an uncle to his nieces and nephews, Sabrina Breen, Nathaniel, Haley and Kayne Prince, all of Sullivan, Aidan and Reilly Lawler, both of Pacific, Hope Elizabeth Lee Prince, Sullivan, and Miles Cochran, Washington. He also is survived by his father-in-law, Gary Warden (Cindy Patterson), Galena; special friends, Denny (Carol) Foster, Chris Murphy, AMP Concrete Crew, Florida Crew, Eagles Aerie 3842 brothers and sisters; and too many others to mention.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Laverne Church, and Vincent and Hazel Prince, and his mother-in-law, Cindy Ann Warden (Salzmann).



A celebration of life will be held at the Pacific Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. An Eagles Aerie ceremony will promptly start at 5:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been established at Edward Jones in Jack Prince's name.





