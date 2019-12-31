|
A funeral Mass for John Leach, 85, Union, will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service, with a rosary at 10:20 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Leach is survived by his sister, Marietta Leach, Union; sister-in-law, Carol Leach, Union; and other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 31, 2019