Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leach

Send Flowers
John Leach Obituary
A funeral Mass for John Leach, 85, Union, will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service, with a rosary at 10:20 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Leach is survived by his sister, Marietta Leach, Union; sister-in-law, Carol Leach, Union; and other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -