Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
John M. Hewitt


1924 - 2019
John M. Hewitt Obituary
John M. Hewitt, 95, Warrenton, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Warrenton Manor, Wright City.

John was born July 6, 1924, in St. Louis, son of John M. Hewitt and wife Lillian. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. John worked for Southwestern Bell for 30-plus years. He was a member of the Shriners and involved with the Drum Corps, Ambassadors and the Jesters. John also was a member of the Warrenton Masonic Lodge, American Legion Post and Elks Lodge 2662. He dedicated his life to helping and taking care of others. John will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his two sons, Bruce Hewitt and John "Kevin" Hewitt, both of Warrenton; granddaughter, Kristin (Dan) Jackson, Kansas state; grandson, Corey (Angelia) Hewitt, Texas state; and three great-grandchildren, Layne, Jake and Liam.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Juanita Hewitt, nee Potts; father, John M. Hewitt; and mother, Lillian Hewitt.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.

A funeral service will follow at noon, also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Valhalla Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials to Friedens United Church of Christ, Warrenton, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 3, 2019
