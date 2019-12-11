|
|
John M. Stephens, 68, Labadie, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home. He took his last breath surrounded by his family and several of his dearest friends, at the end of a full day of peaceful rest.
John, son of the late Marshall Stephens and wife Marge (Huntington), was born Aug. 30, 1951, in St. Louis. He worked as the building manager for the YMCA in Washington from 1998 until his retirement in 2016.
John's passion was music. As a performing musician, he played upright bass and sang locally and out of town with the Pik'n Lik'n, Ozark Witch Hazel, Raven Moon and others. John also had technical skills which enhanced his and others' music, running lights for touring bands, including those of Bob Seger, Ted Nugent and BTO.
John was known for his sense of humor and always enjoyed making people laugh.
He is survived by two sisters, Lynn Lade and husband Scott, Green Bay, Wis., and Jan Trager and husband James, Pacific; two nieces, Kristin Pekoll and husband James, Forest Park, Ill., and Anna Takacs, Villa Ridge; great- niece and -nephews, Nathan, Annie and Joey; his kitty, Sally; other relatives and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Marge Stephens, and nephew, Brian Wiseman.
The family would like to give a special thank you to friends Sam Dyle, Butch and Sandy Rogers, Gary Jones, Janie Tussey, Joe Forget, and other family members and friends for the care and compassion they shared in John's long journey. They would also like to thank Mercy Hospice, and Home Instead staff for their help and compassionate care of John during his last days.
A celebration of life will be held later this spring in Washington with food and band members playing to honor John's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Jan and James Trager for a memorial park bench in Pacific are preferred.
Visit www.midlawn.com for updates and an online guest book.
Arrangements were by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019