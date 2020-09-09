John Ming, 62, Washington, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. John's life may have been cut short, but he touched the hearts of many while he was with us.



John was born Nov. 24, 1957, to parents Emmet and Irene "Pud" Ming. John attended Wentworth Military School and served in the U.S. Army, from 1976 to 1980.



John had a passion for saving historical log and timber-frame buildings in Missouri and being involved in ministry. John owned many businesses, ranging from carpet cleaning, to a doughnut shop, to a fitness center with a laser tag arena, and finally to a historical restoration business. He found his calling with his Log Cabin Specialist company with the mission of saving one cabin or structure at a time with his own hands. His love of ministry grew as he became more involved in the First Christian Church Men's Group, and he even began a men's fellowship group at his home that met weekly. This also led him to work in prison ministry with Fulton Corrections. He took pride in planning and sharing his love for Jesus through music, scripture and studies with fellow believers.



His love of both historical restoration and being with people influenced the building of his home, called Fort Ming. Fort Ming had many cabins and buildings that allowed him to welcome many visitors, including family, friends, guests or retreats held for either groups of men or teens. Of most importance was a space for people to fellowship and enjoy time together, either quietly, around a bonfire, or even with an adventure of the rope swing or zipline over the lake.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Emmet and Irene "Pud" Ming.



He is survived by his wife, Michelle Ming; two sons from his previous marriage, Ben Ming and wife Megan Minner, and Matt Ming, all of Washington; two brothers, Jim Ming, Union, and Philip Ming and wife Dana, Lebanon, Mo.; four sisters, Lynn Haberberger and husband Mike, Washington, Connie Duncan and husband Dennis, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Nelle Anne Reeves and husband Paul, Marthasville, and Jo Ellen Shroyer and husband Ronald, Boonville; and two grandchildren, Emmet Ming and Evelyn Ming.



A graveside service was held at United Methodist Cemetery, Washington, Friday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Christian Church of Washington or the First Washington United Methodist Cemetery Fund.



Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store