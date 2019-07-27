|
Dr. John Oscar Eichling, 82, Washington, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
He was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Gore, Okla., to Oscar Eichling and Grayce (Cunningham) Eichling. John graduated from Fort Gibson High School in Fort Gibson, Okla., and completed his undergraduate education with a triple major in mathematics, physics and chemistry at Northeastern State University. He earned a Masters of Science degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Oklahoma, and then completed his Ph.D. in radiation biophysics at Washington University in St. Louis.
Dr. Eichling was united in marriage to Carol Anne Willoughby Aug. 9, 1961, and the couple made their home in Tahlequah, Okla. They moved to St. Louis in 1963, then to Marthasville in 1972, and to Washington in 1991. The marriage was blessed with one son.
Dr. Eichling enjoyed a successful career starting as an instructor of astronomy (while still a college freshman), and soon head of the physics department at NSU, where he started the Math Club and also sponsored a Phi Lambda Chi chapter and the Radio Club. He joined the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis in 1963. Dr. Eichling was hired to oversee the installation and operation of the first cyclotron to be used at a U.S. medical facility, a 20-ton, 10-million electron volt Allis-Chalmers accelerator at the Washington University Medical Center. There he continued work as a researcher, professor and radiation safety officer of the university. He served as the director of the Division of Radiation Hazards, which spanned the largest Nuclear Regulatory Commission medical licensee covering Barnes-Jewish Hospital North and South campuses, St. Louis Children's Hospital, Barnes-Jewish Hospital Heart Care Institute, and over three cyclotrons, five clinical chemistry groups, 160 diagnostic X-ray units, 900 labs, and 1,500 people. He retired Dec. 31, 2000. During his career, Dr. Eichling was the author or co-author of over 50 highly cited medical research papers, guest speaker at numerous radiology conventions and international symposiums, and patent holder for a radiolucent breast implant filler. He also was a member of the Institutional Radiation Safety Committee, Radioactive Drug Research Committee, Barnes Hospital Electrical Safety Committee, American Association of Physicists, American Association of Engineering Physicists, American Association for the Advancement of Science and Oklahoma Education Association.
Throughout his career, Dr. Eichling was known for being as good with pranks and puns as he was with numbers. One of his favorite workplace gags of all time was over exposing photos taken during operation of the cyclotron to trick co-workers into believing that he had been exposed to high levels of radiation. The family-favorite practical joke was when he locked a fellow co-worker on the roof of Barnes Hospital and promptly called the psychiatric ward to report that a patient had stolen his co-worker's coat and badge before running up to the roof. His first addition to a memorial cabinet that he was awarded by Wash U at his retirement was his name tag from the last nuclear safety committee event he attended, which boldly reads "Boris Yeltsin."^
Dr. Eichling was a true Renaissance man, with a variety of interests and hobbies. He was as happy on a tractor as he was in the lab, and in his youth spent summer breaks from school working as a surveyor in what would later be the Alaska National Forests. He enjoyed wildlife and would do his best to care for an animal in need. During his time in Marthasville, he and his wife were caretakers to over 100 rescued animals, including dogs, cats, horses, birds and a monkey. He spent countless hours renovating and researching the history of the early 1800s log cabin there as well, becoming an expert in early Warren County history and settlements. He also enjoyed birdwatching, and listening to an eclectic variety of music ranging from 1960s rock 'n roll to bagpipes and Cherokee drummers. He was an avid sports player and fan, especially college football (OU in particular). When he wasn't busy playing touch football, tennis, golf, horseshoes, bowling or ping pong, he would enjoy playing card games with friends and family. After retiring, he took his sports knowledge to the next level and would challenge anyone to quiz him on college sport teams' players, location, and history. Dr. Eichling's true joy in life was spending time with his family - his wife, son and daughter-in-law, and their white Labrador retriever, Teemo.
Dr. Eichling was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; one brother, J. Roy Helmer, Bartlesville, Okla.; and one sister, Pamela Eichling, Tahlequah, Okla.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Eichling; one son, Daniel Eichling and wife Hannuo, Fenton; other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Dr. Eichling's life will be held at a later date.
The Eichling family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 27, 2019