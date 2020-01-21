Home

John R. Bursey Obituary
A funeral service for John R. Bursey, 84, Washington, will be Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bursey died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Bursey, Washington; one son, Michael Bursey and wife Mary, St. Clair; two daughters, Patricia Sadler and husband Steve, Gillespie, Ill., and Tina Lipshitz, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 21, 2020
