Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
John R. Bursey

John R. Bursey Obituary
John R. Bursey, 84, Washington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Washington.

John, son of the late John M. Bursey and wife Cynthia, nee Wheatley, was born May 2, 1935, in Dyersburg, Tenn. On Oct. 3, 1953, he was united in marriage to Frances French, in Baden. John worked as an electrician at Anheuser Busch for many years until retirement. John was a devoted Catholic. He enjoyed woodworking, fixing things and spending time with his family. He found the humor in everything, and his laugh and smile would light up a room. His hands were big, but gentle. He loved unconditionally and with his whole heart. John always had the answer and was the true patriarch of our family. He will be greatly missed. "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him."^

Among his survivors are his wife, Frances Bursey, Washington; three children, Patricia Sadler and husband Steve, Gillespie, Ill., Michael Bursey and wife Mary, and Tina Lipshitz, all of St. Clair; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Nancy and David Howell; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sons, James Bursey, in 1966, and John Bursey, in 1987; his parents; and one sister, Jewell French.

Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.

Interment was in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann.

Memorial donations can be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 25, 2020
