|
|
|
A funeral service for John R. Sommers, 74, Gerald, will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in Woodman Cemetery, Leslie.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the chapel.
Mr. Sommers died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
He is survived by his brother, Phillip Sommers and wife Lavinda, Georgia state; his sister, Ruth Eloise Ferguson and husband Jim, Osawatomie, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 24, 2019