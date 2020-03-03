|
A memorial service for John Thomas Trest II, 63, Owensville, will be Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.
Visitation will be March 13, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the chapel.
Mr. Trest died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Trest, Owensville; three sons, Micah Trest and wife Courtney, Stony Hill, Cody Trest, Gerald, and Andrew Derby and wife Ashley Osborn, St. Charles; five daughters, Megan Trest and husband Jared Gunn, Union, Tara Mahurin, Gerald, Crystal Reprogle and husband Henry, Imperial, Halie Watson, Union, and Hannah Watson, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 3, 2020