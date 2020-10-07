John Wayne Bennett, 78, Washington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.



John was born Dec. 6, 1941, in St. Louis, to Wilney Bennett and wife Faye, nee Watson. He received his education in St. Louis. John was united in marriage to Jean Durkin Aug. 29, 1959, in St. Louis. The couple made their home in St. Louis before moving to Washington in 1970. The marriage was blessed with one son and one daughter.



John was the owner/operator of Bennett Packaging in New Haven, until his retirement in 2019. He was a very accomplished man and aside from being a business owner, John was continually active in many organizations. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington; former president of the Washington Lions Club; former chairman on the Washington Town & Country Fair Board; member of the Elks Lodge; former president of the Malibu Shores Condominium Association in Osage Beach; and former president of the Franklin County Country Club.



In his younger years, John was a Boy Scout leader and for many years coached Corey League Softball. During his spare time, John loved to golf, listen to music and sing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and beloved wife of 61 years. Anyone who knew John, knew he was the most generous, kindest, most gentle man you would ever meet. He will be greatly missed.



John is survived by his wife, Jean Bennett, Washington; one son, John "Dallas" Bennett, New Haven; one daughter, Jeannine Eckelkamp and fiance Doug Eckelkamp, Washington; one grandchild, Jeannae Young and husband Elijah, Krakow; many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilney and Faye Bennett; one brother, Kenny Bennett; and three sisters, Rosalie, Donna "Dolly" Bennett and Katie Youmans.



Visitation was held Friday, Oct. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



A rosary was said at 2:30 p.m. Friday.



A funeral Mass was held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, with the Rev. James Theby officiating.



Burial followed in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Washington Lions Club.



The Bennett family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store