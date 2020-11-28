- 1920 - 2020 -
John William Waller Jr., 100, Sullivan, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
John was born in Leasburg, April 25, 1920, the son of John William Waller Sr. and Margaret Waller. The Waller family moved to Sullivan in the 1930s and John attended Sullivan High School, where he excelled in basketball, baseball and track. He set a pole vault record that has never been broken. The record was retired in 1976 when the new "flexible poles" became the standard. In high school, John met and began dating Esther Matthews, the daughter of Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Don Matthews. Graduating high school in 1938, John received a basketball scholarship from St. Louis University in St. Louis. While a student at St. Louis U, he "walked on" for the football team and went on to become a starting halfback.
John graduated magna cum laude from St. Louis University and received his bachelor's degree in December 1941, just six days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator. While attending flight school at Naval Air Station Iowa, John played football for the Iowa Seahawks, a U.S. Navy team that played NCAA football. His teammates included All American running back Byron R. "Whizzer" White, who went on to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice, and Forest Evashevski, the head football coach for University of Iowa. John received a lieutenants commission in the U.S. Navy and was transferred to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., for training in aircraft carrier flight operations.
After completing his training at Pensacola, he stayed on as a flight instructor and commanded a training squadron there. In 1943, he was transferred to Naval Air Station Atlanta to instruct British pilots in the use of American aircraft. While associating with British pilots in Atlanta, John was introduced and became interested in the sport of golf. He took lessons from world famous amateur golfer "Bobby Jones" at the Atlanta Country Club. In 1944, while stationed in Atlanta, John and Esther Matthews were engaged, and eventually married at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. John and Esther raised three children: Thomas Scott Waller, Carol Lynn Waller and David Grant Waller.
John completed his service in the Navy in 1946 and returned to St. Louis University and enrolled in law school. He completed the three-year law school program in two years, and graduated magna cum laude with a Juris Doctoris degree in 1948. He and Esther returned to Sullivan to set up a private law practice. In 1954, he and a group of local businessmen started the Sullivan Country Club. John became associated with the Bank of Sullivan through his legal practice and purchased a major share in the bank in 1960. In 1965, he purchased a majority share in Farmers & Merchants Bank of St. Clair.
John always had a profound interest in horses and cattle. He was an avid outdoorsman and in addition to working his land, he loved hunting game of all kinds. John lived his life according to his creed: To those who much has been given, much is to be expected. We can't take it with us so it is up to each of us to try to make life better for someone else. He will be missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his son, Thomas Scott Waller and wife Patricia; grandsons, John Thomas Waller, Matt Waller, Tim Waller and Cody Waller; personal assistant and caregiver, Paula Ray; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Matthews Waller; daughter, Carol Waller; son, Grant Waller; parents, John William Sr. and Margaret Waller; brother, Ed Waller; and sisters, Mary McGivor and Margaret Schlueter.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Paul Telken celebrating.
Family burial will be at Anthonie's Mill Cemetery in Bourbon.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. for Sullivan Bank/Farmers & Merchants directors and employees and 3 to 6 p.m. for the general public, at Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan.
Due to COVID-19, please follow social distancing guidelines and mask recommendations provided by the department of health while attending services for John.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch in Brighton.
