John W. Whitman
Funeral services for John Wesley Whitman, 80, Manchester, were Monday, Oct. 5, at noon, at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment followed the service at Lake Charles Park Cemetery in Bel-Nor.
Visitation also was Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mr. Whitman passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He is survived by one daughter, Valerie Hill; two sons, David Whitman and wife Diana; and Andrew Whitman; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
