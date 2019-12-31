Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for John Zumwalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Zumwalt

Send Flowers
John Zumwalt Obituary
A funeral service for John Zumwalt, 50, Union, was held Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Zumwalt died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Zumwalt, Union; his children, Olivia Zumwalt, Lily Schultz, Angel Zumwalt and husband Doug, Shay Zumwalt and husband Steve, Lydia Britt and husband Heath, and Jeffrey Kerbler and wife Kim; three stepchildren, Nichole Sparks and husband Ryan, Andrew Zumwalt, and Mary Kerbler.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -