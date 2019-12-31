|
A funeral service for John Zumwalt, 50, Union, was held Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Zumwalt died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Zumwalt, Union; his children, Olivia Zumwalt, Lily Schultz, Angel Zumwalt and husband Doug, Shay Zumwalt and husband Steve, Lydia Britt and husband Heath, and Jeffrey Kerbler and wife Kim; three stepchildren, Nichole Sparks and husband Ryan, Andrew Zumwalt, and Mary Kerbler.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 31, 2019