Johnathan M. Hugyez
1996 - 2020
Johnathan "Hooha" Michael Hugyez, 23, Union, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

John was born Nov. 5, 1996, in Sullivan, the son of Troy Hugyez and wife Josie, nee Maglasang. He received his education in the Union School District, and graduated from Union High School May 21, 2015. John worked in residential construction as a laborer. He enjoyed working on cars and trucks, as well as driving fast cars. John also liked rapping and hanging with his friends. His greatest joy in life was his daughter, Daphne, and spending time with her.

He is survived by his parents, Troy and Josie Hugyez, Union; one daughter, Daphne Hugyez, Union; his girlfriend, Emily Hahn, Beaufort; his grandmothers, Bonnie Hugyez, San Diego, Calif., and Ponciana Maglasang, Cebu, Philippines; his step-grandmother, Kathy Hugyez, New Haven; his aunt, Laura Lange and husband Robert, San Diego, Calif.; his best friends, Brandon Adams, Kyle Arens and Alex Emily; aunts; uncles; cousins; many other family members and friends.

John was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Henry Hugyez and Catalino Maglasang.

A funeral service was held Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.

The Hugyez family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
