Johnnie Lee Pennington, 83, Union, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
Johnnie, son of Oscar Joseph Pennington and wife Eunice (Gowen), was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Poplar Bluff. On Aug. 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Betty" Timson, in London, England.
Johnnie was a devoted Christian and longtime member of The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. He volunteered his time for Loving Hearts as a driver to pick up food donations. He loved to league bowl at Oasis Lanes, and was an avid puzzler. He will always be known for making songs for his grandchildren, his keen sense of humor, and being a wonderful father and caring grandfather.
Johnnie is survived by three children, Sheree Johnson and husband Daniel, Union, Sandra Stephens and husband Gary, Columbia, Ill., and Robert Pennington and wife Rachel, Dupo, Ill.; one brother, Ronald Pennington, Canton, Ohio; one sister, Linda Pennington, Poplar Bluff; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Pennington; his parents, Oscar Joseph and Eunice Pennington; one brother, Thomas Wesley Pennington; and one sister, Loretta Scott.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m., with Pastor Roger Johnson and the Rev. Raymond Laramore officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Memorial donations to Samaritans Purse are preferred.
Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020