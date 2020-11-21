Joseph Alexander Wolff, 42, Washington, completed his journey on earth and was called to heaven Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.



Joseph was born April 25, 1978, in Washington, the son of Bill and Diann (Straatmann) Whitacre. Joseph received his education at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Washington and graduated from Washington High School in 1997. He met the love of his life, Jami Jent, May 10, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nev. The couple made their home in Las Vegas and moved to Washington in October 2020.



Joseph worked in construction rehab and had a passion for helping families turn their home into their dream home. He enjoyed rollerblading, skating, and being outdoors in nature. Joseph loved all things "Star Wars" and the movie "Legend," as it reminded him of when he was a boy. He also rescued stray cats as often as he could, whether it be feeding them, providing shelter or finding them a good home. Joseph's true love in life was his family. He spent as much time as possible with his 11-year-old son, Hayden. They enjoyed building Lego and Transformers sets together. Joseph's family was truly his life.



He is survived by his wife, Jami Jent-Wolff, Washington; one son, Hayden Jent-Wolff, Washington; his parents, Diann and Bill Whitacre, Washington; one sister, Jennifer Rudder and husband Christian Walton, Hamble-Le-Rice, England; many other relatives and friends.



Services will be held privately.



Memorials are preferred to the Education Fund for Hayden Jent-Wolff, in care of Jami Jent-Wolff.



The Wolff family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





