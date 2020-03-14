|
|
On March 5, 2020, at 3:25 p.m., Joseph Charles "Chuck" Aranda died of heart failure, at the age of 89. With his children and grandchildren filling the room, and his beautiful wife beside him, holding his hand, he drew his last breath. He was surrounded by the love he helped to create throughout his life. Loving husband for 68 years to Gloria Aranda; beloved father of Debbie Eisenhauer (Paul), Joseph Charles Jr. (Cindy) Aranda, Glen (Cathy) Aranda and Cindy (Tony) Kooyumjian; devoted grandfather to 13 grandchildren; and adoring Tata to 37 great-grandchildren.
Chuck was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Transito and Maria Aranda, Nov. 18, 1930. He grew up in California where he met Gloria, the love of his life, at the age of 21. They were married April 26, 1952, and quickly began their beautiful family. He took on various professional positions throughout his life, including service in the Navy, working for the Plumbers Union, a job at Purina Farms, several proprietary operations and lastly, the building commissioner for Franklin County, a position he retired from in 1992.
What can you say about a man like Chuck? He truly was a great man. One who lived each day with integrity, love, faith and respect. He was the rock of our family. The foundation upon which we built a legacy of love. He taught us the value of hard work and to always do our best. He showed us what a marriage should look like. He adored Gloria, his wife of 68 years, until the very end. He lived a life of service. He was always willing to give of his time and talents. He volunteered in his church community and was the first person to roll up his sleeves and help with many of our families' home projects; some of which he couldn't help but wonder who was responsible for a "Mickey Mouse job like that"?. . . not knowing it was our first attempt to fix something. If Chuck was doing a job, you can rest assured it would be done the right way. He had a quiet strength and typically didn't give his opinion unless asked. He never missed a baptism, wedding, or any other major life event for the people in his family. He always showed up when you needed him and didn't bother to complain (unless his waitress was too slow). He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, and you could always count on his cheers from the sidelines. He was a superfan, and I'm sure he'll be watching the greatgrandchildren play from his new seat in heaven. At this time, he still holds the family title for having the strongest hands and the best baby talk. Titles I'm sure he'll hold for eternity.
Chuck was a friend to many and a family man until the end. He will be missed, but not forgotten. His wake was held at Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 East 14th St., Washington, MO 63090. His funeral was held at St. Francis Borgia Parish, 115 Cedar St., Washington, MO 63090.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 14, 2020