Joseph "Joe" D. Shipley, 75, Rolla, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.



Joe, son of the late Oscar Shipley and his wife Edna, nee Esslinger, was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Washington. He was employed as a concrete finisher.



Among his survivors are his son, Chad Shipley and significant other Misty Nixon, New Haven; brother, John Shipley and wife Glenice, Edgar Springs; three grandchildren, Nile Trae Shipley, Taevyn Joseph Shipley and Andrew Boughton; other relatives and friends.



Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Donna McGowan Shipley; daughter, Shari Lynn Shipley; parents; and sister, Joan Shipley.



A memorial visitation was held Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m.



Memorial donations can be made to the family of Joseph Shipley.



The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





