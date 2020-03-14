|
|
Joseph Henry Pautler, 93, Union, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. His health declined after suffering strokes in 2018. Joe was born April 16, 1926, in Union, and was the son of Felix and Elsie, nee Kramolowsky, Pautler. Joe graduated from Union High School in 1944, and promptly enlisted in the Navy. He served during World War II as a storekeeper on the ship U.S.S. Providence in the Mediterranean Sea, and worked at a depot on the island of Sicily. On Dec. 27, 1947, he united in marriage with Dolores Meyer, at Holy Family Church, Port Hudson. The couple made their home in Union, and were parents to five children. They were married 64 years, before Dolores' death in 2012.
Joe graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in accounting, but chose hands-on lines of work throughout his long life. He had expertise in many areas, and over the years enjoyed projects using his skills in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, welding, gardening, fishing and much more. His longtime employment included working in business for himself, selling party supplies and fireworks, running Koko Beach campground, and building and selling houses and apartments around Union. He was employed by the Union R-XI School District as the maintenance supervisor for many years.
Joe served as a volunteer in many areas in Union, and was recognized by various awards, including the Veterans Service Award from the lieutenant governor of Missouri's office, for his service to the community. Most notably was his 77 years as a volunteer fireman.
He is survived by three sons, Mike Pautler (Kay), Jim Pautler, and Pat Pautler (Suzanne); two daughters, Kathy Ader (Charles) and Julie Pautler; eight grandchildren; four greatgrandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Buchanan; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Elsie Pautler; two brothers, Anthony and Robert Pautler; and five sisters, Clare Rosalie, Marcella, Verna Marie, Armella Pautler and Margaret Lakebrink.
Visitation was held Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral Mass was held Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union, with the Rev. Joe Post officiating.
Memorials may be given to County Seat Senior Center or Catholic Charities.
The Pautler family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 14, 2020