All services for Joseph L. Koester, 84, Washington, were private.
Mr. Koester died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie Koester, Washington; two sons, David Koester and wife Cindy, Nashville, Tenn., and Jim Koester Washington; two daughters, Debbie Koelling and husband Gary, Pacific, and Karen Bohaty and husband Mark, Wichita, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 9, 2019
