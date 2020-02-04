|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Joseph Michael Haskins, 22, St. Clair, will be Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mr. Haskins died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Linda Haskins, St. Clair, and Carl Haskins, Bourbon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 4, 2020