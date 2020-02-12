Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Joseph M. Haskins


1997 - 2020
Joseph M. Haskins Obituary
Joseph Michael Haskins, 22, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Fenton.

Joseph was born May 21, 1997, in St. Louis, the son of Carl Eugene Haskins and wife Linda Louise, nee Suntrup.

He was a Christian and member of St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. He loved to go fishing and was quite the history buff. He was a great cook, and that was another of his hobbies. He especially enjoyed the company of cats and dogs, and the companionship they provided to him. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will be cherished by all of them forever.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Linda Haskins, St. Clair; his father, Carl Haskins, Bourbon; one brother, Lucas Haskins, St. Clair; one sister, Ashley Haskins, St. Clair; his special aunts and uncles, Mary Suntrup, Debra Busby and husband Frank, Marcia Suntrup, known to most as Marty, Paul Suntrup, and Glen Suntrup and wife Marshia, all of St. Clair; other aunts and uncles; great-aunts and -uncles; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Charlene Suntrup, and one sister, Heather Renee Haskins.

A memorial visitation was held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

A funeral Mass followed at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Eric Kunz officiating.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Clare Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020
