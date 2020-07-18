Barbarick



Joseph Paul Barbarick, 42, Gravois Mills, passed away sadly and suddenly Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Columbia, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital.



Joey was born Oct. 8, 1977, in Washington, and raised in New Haven. He went on to join the U.S. Navy, where he traveled to many locations with his family. He served 10 years as an aircraft mechanic. In his leisure time, he loved boat racing, baseball, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was extremely passionate about nature, his medical cannabis and his gardening. As much as he loved his hobbies, his biggest passion was his family. He was a wonderful husband, proud father, grandpa, amazing son, brother and friend.



Joey is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Barbarick; his five children, Macy Hodge and husband Joe, Matthew Barbarick and girlfriend Bethanie Lowe, Madison Barbarick and boyfriend Brennan Matturro, Leah Barbarick and Evan Walker; his grandson, Aiden Hodge; his mother, Holly Reynolds; his four brothers, Jeremy, Cary, Kenny Barbarick and Izeck Elbert; his grandmother, Karen Barbarick; and his pit bull, Sasha.



Joey was preceded in death by his father, Carl Wilbur Barbarick, and his grandfather, Wilbur Carl Barbarick.



The family has chosen, per Joey's wishes, to have a private celebration of life.



Any donations or memorials can be directed to a GoFundMe account to help with cost of living during this difficult time.





